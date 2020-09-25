Pennsylvania has a rich military history. From the Revolutionary War through our conflicts in the Middle East, Pennsylvanians have served proudly in defense of freedom throughout the world.

Many of our citizens are serving now or have served. It would be easy to imagine that each of us has a family member, friend or neighbor who has previously served in the military or is currently serving.

I was shocked and dismayed to hear that President Donald Trump, our commander in chief, reportedly considers military personnel “suckers” and “losers.” For the president to have such a low opinion of our military should make him ineligible to be president of the United States.

This should resonate with anyone who has served and anyone who knows someone who has served. Regardless of your previous rationale for supporting Trump for reelection, these statements alone should give you pause to reconsider your support.

If Trump’s lack of support for the military isn’t enough, then take into consideration that Trump said this week that he won’t commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election. I’ll give the president his freedom of speech, but I believe this is sedition and treason. I have to now consider that anyone who votes for president Trump is a traitor and a coward. Full stop.

Michael Deptula

Master Sgt. (retired)

Manor Township