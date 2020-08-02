I wonder if scientists have determined at what precise point rats begin to desert a sinking ship. Those who research such topics should study the Republican Party closely over the next few months.

Members of the GOP must be worried sick that President Donald Trump’s racism, his pandering to the rich, and his constant attacks on the media might not be enough to keep Republicans in control of the White House and the U.S. Senate.

Trump’s totally inept and deadly initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic — that it would “disappear” — and his use of the military and federal agents to harass protesters in cities across the nation have shown, in my view, that he is incapable of leadership. I believe the minority of voters who put him into office is becoming a smaller minority with each passing day.

Republicans who fail to don life jackets might end up victims of a Titanic-like disaster.

Jack Lewis

Elizabethtown