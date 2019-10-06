I want to give accolades to the Sept. 29 Sunday LNP for op-eds by Bryan Stinchfield (“Once again, Trump shows no respect for democracy”) and Martin Schram (“From Watergate’s smoking gun to our warning whistle”).
Stinchfield hit the nail on the head in writing that “(President Donald) Trump believes most American voters don’t possess ... critical thinking skills.”
And that’s true, especially for his base and the likes of op-ed writer Stuart Wesbury (“Democrats obsessed with unseating this president,” Sept. 29 Sunday LNP). How do you defend the indefensible?
Regarding impeachment, I want to see two articles — one for the whistleblower’s statement and another for Trump’s general obstruction of justice based on the Mueller report and defiance of Congressional subpoenas.
I want to see all of Trump’s cronies who have fingerprints on this mess brought to justice. Many of them know Trump abused his office for personal gain. (And they will be key witnesses.)
And let’s see all the locked-down records (even those of phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin) that have been transferred to a secret server.
A recent headline indicates that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate must hold hearings if the House votes to impeach the president. Another Republican insider says many Republican senators are tired of doing Trump’s bidding. The key is whether there are at least 20 of them.
Jim Diehl
Cornwall, Lebanon