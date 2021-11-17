The end of the U.S. war in Afghanistan is a wake-up call regarding our national budget priorities. Instead of continuing down the path of destructive and deadly U.S. militarism, let’s invest in education, health care and desperately needed climate solutions.

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., has introduced an exciting new piece of legislation that I believe shows how much we could gain if we began to prioritize global solidarity and peace over U.S. militarism. The bill would reallocate just over 1% of Pentagon spending to pay for vaccinating 30% of the world’s population.

While ambitious progressive policies could be achieved by redirecting even a fraction of Pentagon funding, there’s a persistent myth that, despite the many documented cases of waste and fraud, Pentagon spending is justified because it creates so many jobs. However, military spending raises opportunity costs. Every $1 billion in military spending creates approximately 11,200 jobs, compared with 26,700 in education, 16,800 in clean energy and 17,200 in health care, according to the Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs at Brown University.

W.E.B. DuBois said, “The cause of war is the preparation of war.” For too long our national budget has prioritized Pentagon funding and private military contractors over people and planet. We can either continue down this failed path of channeling money into the massive, destructive and wasteful U.S. war machine, or we can alter course and invest in a peace economy.

Will we make the right choice now?

Harold A. Penner

Akron