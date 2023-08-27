The Aug. 20 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Back to school”) states, “We hope that this is a year in which participants in academic competitions and the arts are celebrated as enthusiastically as student-athletes.”

I agree with that sentiment completely.

I’d suggest, though, that LNP | LancasterOnline look at its own publications to help make that happen. How many column inches of news are dedicated to student-athletes each day of the week?

Then, consider the converse: How much is published about academics and the arts? For example, I’m guessing there will be at most one, and only one, article about marching bands this fall. There are occasional articles about plays, musicals and concerts in the newspaper, but are students participating in those activities highlighted? Do we read about the rehearsal struggles or the hours spent perfecting those arts? Usually, that only happens if the student is also an athlete.

Quiz bowl competitions occur throughout the winter into spring. Other than the occasional short story about the final competition, when do we hear about those?

When was the last time the equivalent of “signing day” was highlighted in the newspaper for students signing to go to college for nonathletic reasons? There’s always a big event in the spring for those who commit to go play football and the like, but nothing similar for students who aren’t athletes.

If we are to celebrate academic activities enthusiastically — and we most definitely should — I’d ask LNP | LancasterOnline to do its part.

Steven D. Sturgis

Mount Joy