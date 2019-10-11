I am the widow of Capt. Ed Davis, who was a prisoner of war for 7 1/2 years in north Vietnam. Through him I met with people of values, courage and true love for our country. I see all these qualities in Craig Stedman. I don’t back just anyone, and I look at the candidates very closely. The fact that Stedman is a veteran of the U.S. Army is an added plus. Look at his record and accomplishments. Add to it humility. I support him 100%.
No doubt or hesitations about it; he is a very good man. Look at the person, not just a political party. If you have an opportunity to speak with Stedman about the opioid crisis, crime or veterans affairs, he has the true picture of what is going on. If you want to win, help to make Craig Stedman win in the November election.
Karen Davis
Lancaster Township