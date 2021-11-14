When I was 2 years and 8 months old, Nazi Germany’s secret police, the Gestapo, began to formally exterminate Jews.

Kristallnacht is so-named because of the vicious approach to creating chaos and pain through the shattering of windows and crystal in Jewish homes and businesses.

Serious vandalizing began the night of Nov. 9, 1938. Its audible and visible terror peaked in the following 24 hours, but continued for several days. Although that night was a night to remember, I am embarrassed that I forgot the recent anniversary — especially in light of the fact that 30% of us living in Pennsylvania claim German heritage, and German Americans make up the largest self-reported descendant group in this country.

My forebears were already in the United States at the beginning of the 20th century and were embarrassed by the actions of the Third Reich. But embarrassment over national German identity and a 1938 historical event over which I have no control is an insufficient response to Kristallnacht.

Global warming and the ever-present threat that is COVID-19 seem to have enabled or encouraged the development of an increasing polarization in our populace that we cannot afford.

Jesus said that a kingdom divided against itself cannot stand. We must never forget the past human tragedies, so that we will be enabled to make peace over differences, join with our fellow citizens and vow to work together against all injustice — lest we have no livable world left for our grandchildren.

Kenneth Brown, M.D.

Manheim Township