The Pennsylvania Department of State error of not advertising a proposed state constitutional amendment is a tragedy and does unquantifiable disservice to sexual assault survivors.

Passing a state constitutional amendment is not easy. A bill must pass the state House and Senate in two consecutive legislative sessions. It must be exactly the same each time. A bill must pass out of committee and then the floor of one chamber, then do the same in the other. Then repeat the process in the next legislative session. Again, not easy.

After each legislative session, it must be advertised across the state — the most recognizable place for these ads to appear is in newspapers.

Only then does it appear on the ballot for Pennsylvania voters to decide.

How do I know about this messy bureaucracy we call governance? Because I wanted our legislators to pass a constitutional amendment to fix redistricting reform to end gerrymandering.

Here is my question, which may ruffle feathers. Were advocates and prime sponsors of this amendment — which would have opened a two-year window for litigation by survivors of child sexual abuse who have aged out of the civil statute of limitations — not paying attention? Do they not read newspapers? This bill wasn’t a slam dunk. Former state Senate leader Joe Scarnati blocked reform for years. One would think folks who fought so hard would notice when the advertisements didn’t appear.

I’m not making excuses for former Pennsylvania Secretary Kathy Boockvar. She messed up. Her staff messed up. But, in my view, so did the legislators who fought so strongly for the bill that never got advertised. It is beyond tragic this happened.

Amy Ruffo

Lancaster