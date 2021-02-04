I am in total agreement with the writer of the Jan. 30 letter “About checks we don’t need.” While I doubt that the eligibility for stimulus checks will be changed for those of us who do not need this additional money, there is one way of putting that money to use.

The United Way of Lancaster County has launched a fund called “Share Our Stimulus.” If you contribute your stimulus payment to that fund, it will be shared with those who need it.

As soon as I saw that on the United Way website, I sent our last stimulus payment to the United Way. Any stimulus payments that I receive in the future will be shared in the same way.

Help those in Lancaster County who are struggling through this difficult time.

Kristin Marshall

Lititz