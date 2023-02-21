I was surprised to hear Gov. Josh Shapiro announce that he will not sign any capital punishment warrants and that he is pushing for the Legislature to abolish the death penalty in Pennsylvania.

This is the 180-degree opposite of Shapiro’s statements following the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018. I wonder if Shapiro would again reverse his sentiments if someone he is close to were the victim of a heinous rape/killing, such as that suffered by 12-year-old Elaina Smith of Columbia?

I understand the empirical studies regarding the lack of deterrence related to capital punishment, but I believe that there are instances where Lex talionis (Latin for “law of retaliation”) must apply. I believe that the punishment must fit the crime and that people must be held accountable for their sins. Cross-reference Exodus 21: 23-25, Leviticus 24:19-20 and Deuteronomy 19:21.

Bob Bodnar

West Lampeter Township