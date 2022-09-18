The July 24 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section featured the headline “ ‘DANGEROUS IDEOLOGY’ ” above a photo of Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. Below it was a column signed by local Christian clergy and scholars.

With few exceptions, everyone I interact with believes that Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and the Democrats are the ones with the dangerous ideology.

I refer to late-term abortions, drugs and criminals entering illegally from Mexico, the leniency some Democrats have toward criminals, the botched exit from Afghanistan, and the obsession with eliminating fossil fuels and forcing us toward electric vehicles before our infrastructure is ready.

Now, I believe that Democrats are weaponizing the Department of Justice and the IRS. They’re also making me pay off other people’s college loans. Plus, there’s inflation and their solution to slowing inflation — spending more money.

It seems that somewhere in every article LNP | LancasterOnline writes about Mastriano, there is a claim or suggestion that he is associated with right-wing extremists. There’s seemingly never a word about Shapiro’s or Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s ties to “woke” groups and their dangerous agendas.

Yet when Mastriano refers to LNP | LancasterOnline newsroom staff members as “left-wing hacks,” the newspaper claims that charge is “baseless.”

LNP | LancasterOnline could easily prove Mastriano wrong by printing a column from conservatives beneath a picture of Shapiro, with the large headline “DANGEROUS IDEOLOGY.”

Glenn Martin

East Earl Township