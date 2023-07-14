Gov. Josh Shapiro reneging on his agreement with state Senate Republicans to support private school tuition vouchers came as a result of pressure by state House Democrat leadership, which was lobbied heavily by the teachers unions.

This is yet another indication that Democrats value the financial and in-kind support they receive from the teachers unions more than they care for the fate of children trapped in underperforming public schools that are essentially controlled by those same unions.

The perpetuation of underperforming public schools has a disproportionate impact on people of color and is, perhaps, the single most egregious example of systemic racism in the United States.

Shapiro’s capitulation came the same week that annual school property tax bills, with their requisite increase in millage rates, arrived in the mail.

The educational-industrial complex (teachers unions, school administrations, federal and state education bureaucrats and even school boards) would have us believe that public schools are “underfunded.” But there is not enough money in the world to satiate the “Public Education Beast.” The more that is given, the more that will be required. The “Public Education Beast” either needs to be put on a diet or have a fiscal bariatric surgical procedure.

Eric E. Weis

East Hempfield Township