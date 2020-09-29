Some words to describe our U.S. Senate Republicans — hypocrites, shameless, deceitful and treacherous. They are cowards who fear the man who would be “king.” One could go on, but you get the picture.

It was insensitive, callous and beyond belief for them to push upon the American people — even before the burial of Ruth Bader Ginsburg — their rushed advocacy for a new justice.

They are, in my view, denying her family the time to grieve and have her memory truly honored before they can have their last goodbye.

Any replacement named should herself be ashamed to take Ginsburg’s seat so quickly.

A thank you is given to Republican Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski for their honorable decisions. Are you listening, Sen. Pat Toomey?

I want to add that Justice Ginsburg will never be “replaced” in the hearts of the people whose lives she helped change.

My wish would be that when the senators themselves face the death of a loved one, they might realize that they added so much more sorrow to Justice Ginsburg’s family through their indifferent disregard for common decency. But, of course, being the heartless creatures they seemingly are, that will not be achieved.

I have a real fear that our democracy will not survive if we have four more years of “King Trump.”

Virginia Joline

West Lampeter Township