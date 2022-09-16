Former President Donald Trump might have had an adversarial relationship with the press, but at least he would go out there and answer questions (regardless of how stupid) — in the press room, on his way to Air Force One, etc.

With President Joe Biden, it seems that the more questions he answers, the more time his staff must spend extracting his foot from his mouth.

Right now, Trump is not in charge of anything, and neither are the Republicans. The events of Jan. 6, 2021, are over.

In my view, the truly shameful aspect of today’s politics is that a president, his party and his supporters cannot move ahead and effectively perform their responsibilities as leaders and citizens. If, instead, all they can do is call out a former president, the nation is in more trouble than we think.

Nick Kuruc

Ephrata