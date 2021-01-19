How shameful! First we learned that U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker was among those who objected to the Pennsylvania election results, thus attempting to disenfranchise us — and those who voted for him.

The lies about election integrity that prompted this behavior helped lead to the disgraceful attack on the U.S. Capitol and elected officials.

To make matters worse, Smucker persisted in his challenge even after the riot, while some others wisely withdrew their objections.

And now we learn that U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, who also challenged the results, was one of the members of Congress who refused to wear a face mask when he and his colleagues were huddled in a secure location, thus putting everyone in even more danger.

We believe that both Smucker and Perry owe their fellow Pennsylvanians a huge apology and, if they have even a shred of decency left, they should both resign.

Joan and Bob Terwilliger

Elizabethtown