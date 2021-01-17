An open letter to U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker:

I really only have three words for you and they are: Shame on you.

Shame on you for ignoring and subverting the American voting process.

Shame on you for ignoring and subverting the American judicial system, which ruled more than 60 times that President Donald Trump’s legal arguments about a flawed election process were baseless and wrong.

Shame on you for hitching your wagon (or manure spreader) to such a vile cartoon of a man in seeming hopes that it would benefit your political standing.

Shame on you for doing these things and undermining this great American process we call democracy. Sadly, I believe that you did this not to make the country safer or better, but only to ensure your time and standing at the political feed trough.

Matt Chambers

Manheim Township