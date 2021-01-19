I am sickened by the events of Jan. 6. I am even more sickened by the political leaders and broadcasters who helped create this situation. I cannot help but wonder what happened to the Republican Party I used to campaign against. How low can its members sink?

When political leaders become afraid of their base because they may offend the likes of Neo-Nazis, white supremacists and QAnon, they become a disgrace to all mankind. When so-called centrists start asking for bipartisan action with these people, I question their sincerity.

We will be having annual elections at some level each year. I hope residents of Lancaster County will remember who disgraced us so.

John Gouveia

Lancaster Township