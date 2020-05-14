Thank you, Gov. Tom Wolf, for exercising your legitimate authority in support of the public health and economy of commonwealth residents, and particularly those of Lancaster County.

Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board, for articulating and addressing 22 well-framed and appropriate questions to county Republican leaders (“Questions,” May 12 editorial). I find it very difficult to believe that the Republican officials are prepared to fully address those questions.

And shame on the 13 Republican officials who wrote the Sunday letter to Wolf declaring that Lancaster County would unilaterally move to the “yellow” phase on Friday. You have, in my view, clearly demonstrated partisanship and incompetence when it comes to matters of public health. That includes your minimal consultation with public health experts and Democratic colleagues.

And to Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons, who suggests that Wolf’s threat to withhold funding to counties that defy his order “should shock the conscience of every Pennsylvanian,” I say that what shocks my conscience is the almost total absence of any public health rationale for the reopening decision by you and the other elected officials.

Rev. David R. Fisher

Warwick Township