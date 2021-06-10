To those who participated in the Jan. 6 riot and are now saying that they were duped into illegal acts, give me a break (“Rioters’ defense: Duped,” The Associated Press, May 30 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

You believed the baseless lies of a maniacal con man and stormed the seat of American democracy. Shame on you for not seeking out the facts. Shame on you for seemingly thinking that it was OK to desecrate the U.S. Capitol and to threaten our elected officials and police officers.

You need to take responsibility for your actions. Because adding a new defense to our law books — “Not guilty by reason of stupidity” — should not be an option.

Marcy Dubroff

East Hempfield Township