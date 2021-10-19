Bravo to the anti-mask parents of Eastern Lancaster County School District. Not only did the school board concede to your demands to free your children of the excruciating burden of wearing a piece of cloth over their faces. You also earned your district the title of having one of the highest counts of COVID-19 cases in the county.

This is all thanks to tireless (and exceptionally loud) efforts by some parents and a school board that has deferred to, in the words of some Elanco students, “outspoken parents without advanced medical and science degrees.” Not only did the school board ignore a mandate issued by the state; it also chose to ignore the advice of the American Academy of Pediatrics and physicians in Lancaster County.

What a great example for Elanco students! Who could ever have imagined that teaching our kids to ignore public safety orders, yell and scream at school board meetings and demand personal rights over the health and well-being of others could be so phenomenally successful? And who even needs pediatricians, anyway?

As for the school board, to place the health and safety of the entire student population — as well as the entire staff — at risk by ignoring the advice of medical experts is unconscionable. It is your job to make decisions that are in the best interests of our children. If you are unable to do that because you are intimidated by a group of parents who are in the minority but have the loudest voices, then you should resign or be replaced in the next election by someone with the courage to do what is right, even if it is unpopular. Shame on you.

Robin Rohrer, RN

Narvon