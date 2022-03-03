This is not a political statement, at least not about being in favor of Democrats or Republicans. This is about political commercials going to the extreme.

I am sure this is tiring for one and all. We are constantly being told that the opposite party is too extreme, too conservative, too unethical —the list goes on.

But, for me, one commercial in particular stands out and has me screaming “Enough!” Sorry, Jake Corman. I am sure you are well-meaning with your campaign commercial for the Republican gubernatorial primary, but really? In my view, the commercial with your daughter that’s constantly being shown is ghastly. The rock guitarist does nothing to entice me.

Your campaign manager will most likely say you got the attention needed in a campaign. If anything, I just shake my head and ask why.

Next candidate, please.

Anita Ruff

East Hempfield Township