It seems I keep having the same conversation with myself. Each day I think I can’t believe what our president has just said or done.

COVID-19 has now claimed nearly 200,000 American lives, with no end in sight. It’s ravaging parts of our country where it originally had little presence. Many people in those areas scoffed at the notion of social distancing and outright rebelled at the suggestion of wearing masks. Their cheerleader in the Oval Office declared that liberal Democrats were threatening their freedom and that they needed to “liberate themselves.”

No, it wasn’t a threat to freedom. It was actually the scientific and medical experts trying to protect people’s health and welfare.

President Donald Trump stated in June that we need to “slow the testing down,” because more testing means more reported cases. His logic is truly worrisome!

Please, would someone retest this man’s cognitive state? He was given an opportunity to unite our country in crisis but, given his attitude and his very nature, he and his followers have resorted to conflict and division.

Every day, I keep asking myself the same question: Why do I continue to be shocked and surprised by this man? Shouldn’t I be numb to his words and corrupt deeds by now? Maybe it’s a good thing, though. Maybe I hold out hope that Nov. 3 will be the genesis of a return to decency and morality.

Steve Cooke

Landisville