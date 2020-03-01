A woman’s body is not the only body involved in a pregnancy. Abortion advocates overlook this fact. They deny the humanity of the unborn child.
That said, science has revealed that an unborn person’s genetic code is distinctly different from her mother’s. Every cell of a preborn child’s body is uniquely hers, each different from every cell of her mother’s body.
Today, more girls are killed by abortion than boys. According to Stefano Gennarini, sex-selective abortion has caused the premature death of over 23 million females. Since the 1990s, over 10 million unborn females have been aborted in India. Sadly, more than 100,000 abortions every year continue to be performed in India solely because the fetus is female. So much for gender equality.
In China, millions of preborn girls have been aborted because they were not boys. Abortion was used as a weapon against female fetuses. Now there are more men than women in Communist China. Anna Higgins reported that sex-selective abortion, colloquially known as “gendercide,” is a huge problem in Asia.
Tragically, abortion is the primary means of eliminating unwanted females across the globe. Author Randy Alcorn wrote, “Ironically, the choice of abortion assures that at least 650,000 females in the U.S. each year don’t have the right to choose what they do with their bodies.’’ Abortion advocates would do well to remember this.
JoAnn L. Fuir
Paradise Township