It was with great interest that we read the headline “F&M looks to sewers to prevent outbreaks” in the Aug. 30 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

We would like to add another dimension to this article, which was focused on waste products and which was well-written, informative and helpful. We think the title of the article could be somewhat confusing, in that it referred to the sewer system, and not sewists.

We suggest that if the public wishes to aid in the prevention of coronavirus outbreaks then they should purchase and wear face coverings (masks). Masks are available in many locations and are reasonable in price.

Another option would be to turn to local sewists (a “relatively new term” meaning “sewing artists,” according to Threads magazine) who are creating face masks.

Our group, Lancaster Masks Sewists, has sewn and donated over 7,000 masks to health and human services staff in Lancaster County. Our latest donation of 600-plus masks was distributed to school nurse suites in the county’s school districts.

We know that masks are crucial in preventing the spread of viruses. We deeply care for the health and well-being of our fellow residents and have been working voluntarily for the past five months to help keep our community safe.

For more information or to join our efforts, go to the Lancaster Masks Sewists public Facebook page or email Donna Carr at skeetcarr@comcast.net. We can use the help of sewists, drivers, donors and interested community members.

Judith Kruze and Donna Carr

Millersville