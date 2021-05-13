The article “Harrisburg sewage fouls Susquehanna” in the May 7 edition of LNP | LancasterOnline absolutely took my breath away!

Nearly 600 million gallons of raw sewage were dumped into the Susquehanna River last year.

And it’s an ongoing problem that politicians have been aware of for decades. Meanwhile, in my view, they spin their lies about saving the Chesapeake Bay and the rivers on a routine basis.

Is it any wonder that the approval ratings for some of our elected politicians are so low?

In my view, we can’t call them “leaders,” because they’re “leeches.”

Please, please, please, LNP | LancasterOnline: Keep us informed on this issue. I understand that Lancaster has a similar problem with sewage. We need your help!

Larry Spangler

Lititz