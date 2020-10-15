Larded with enervating hyperbole, the Sept. 19 letter “The choice on Election Day” in LNP | LancasterOnline seems more than a little confused about the differences between socialism, communism and progressive Democrats.

The Associated Press article “Biden tax plans offer several key changes” in the Money section of the Sept. 20 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline quite clearly shows that there is absolutely nothing radical about candidate Joe Biden’s plans for tax reform. It is a fiction, a fantasy, yet an enduring shibboleth, that any Democrat, in government or elsewhere, even the most progressive, has the “Marxist aspirations” to which the letter writer refers.

It seems a chimerical delusion on the part of the letter writer that, especially in President Donald Trump’s America, “The umbrella of capitalism allows all Americans to create their own destiny and to live the American dream.” And sadly, in decrying protesters, not once are the reasons for the protests acknowledged.

In a similar vein, the Sept. 20 letter “Socialism imposed from the top down” expresses pleasure with the “conservative legislation passed” during Trump’s presidency, and bewails “the freebies” Biden “suggests.” And yet, not mentioned are the billions in corporate welfare that are doled out to large, undeserving corporations.

With the aid of a complicit attorney general and a reliably supine Senate, the cult of Trump spreads like an untreated, insidious malignancy.

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster