In regard to the Jan. 27 letter “Critics of Trump are unpatriotic,” I wish to clarify the facts regarding the $1.7 billion the United States paid to Iran. The U.S. State Department announced that the government had agreed to pay Iran $1.7 billion to settle a case related to the sale of military equipment prior to the Iranian revolution. Iran had set up a $400 million trust fund for such purchases that was frozen along with diplomatic relations in 1979. In settling the claim, which had been tied up at The Hague tribunal since 1981, the U.S. was returning the money in the fund along with a $1.3 billion compromise on the interest. This happened in 2016. How would you like it if someone had taken your money and wouldn’t give it back to you for 37 years? Do the math: 2016 minus 1979 is 37 years. Please do your research and get the facts before you proceed to have anything printed.
As far as being unpatriotic, my husband is a veteran of Vietnam. What about President Donald Trump? How patriotic is he? Bone spurs! Really?
K.E. Martin
East Cocalico Township