The July 31 letter “The reality of Revolutionary rifles” had too many inaccuracies and warrants this response. Let’s set the record straight.

The Lancaster County flintlock rifle was the “assault weapon” of the American Revolution, with accuracy well beyond the capability of the English and French muskets. The rifleman’s objective was to disrupt battle management by eliminating British officers at longer range. Thus, a bayonet was not needed.

Having fired thousands of rounds from my William Antes replica .45-caliber rifle, here are the facts. Powder was premeasured in a paper cartridge, torn and dumped down the barrel.(Some riflemen loaded directly from the powder horn, but this was very dangerous.)

The ball was 0.44 inches, surrounded by a 0.01-inch cotton mattress ticking (patch). It was placed in a ball block holding multiple shots.

To load, you dumped the powder down the barrel and drove the “patched ball” with your short starter and ramrod to seat the load against the powder. No hammering is ever used!

Prime the ignition pan, cock the flint and then shoot. When properly done, I’ve witnessed 16 shots in a four-minute relay, all in target scoring, at 50 or 75 yards. Long-distance shots of 200 yards by sharpshooters were not unusual.

For factual information, go to NMLRA.org, (National Muzzle Loading Association) and firstpa.org (First Pennsylvania Regiment of the Continental Line).

Warren Ibaugh

West Lampeter Township