It seems, albeit sadly, that Americans — and, perhaps more importantly, residents of Lancaster — are waking up and seeing what few have realized.

It’s the realization that it’s not just the severely underprivileged people here who are feeling the strains that COVID-19 has brought upon our county, state and country. It’s everyone from employees to business owners, too. We are surrounded by people who are trying desperately to make ends meet, but failing.

Meanwhile, it seems to be politics as usual on both ends of the political spectrum. We sit and wait for the next “November Surprise” with anticipation — wait to see what sultry drama will crush a campaign. We see politicians jockeying to see who gets to control the citizens.

Every election involves political warfare and, for decades, political parties have pushed the narrative that illness, homelessness, poverty and inequality are nothing but minor aberrations in what they want you to believe is a healthy society. We have elected officials and appointees who can’t even keep their numbers straight.

What was the number of positive COVID-19 tests of Latinos in Lancaster? Was it 6%? Was it 25%? That’s a pretty large gap.

We must figure out a way — a nonpartisan way — to allocate the $95 million that Lancaster County received from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Let’s continue to increase our contact tracing, and let’s increase our reporting and transparency with the citizens of our county.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

It’s time to put politics aside and work together to get Lancaster County through this pandemic.

Janet Diaz

Councilwoman

Lancaster

Editor’s note: Diaz is running in the Democratic primary for a chance to unseat state Sen. Scott Martin.