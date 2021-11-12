‘Sesame Street’ and a senator [letter] Nov 12, 2021 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Getting owned by Big Bird, now that’s punk rock. It’s a good thing Cookie Monster stepped in; the yellow bird was on a roll — one inspired bird. Wait until they bust out some old-school “Mah Na Mah Na.”Kirk Hawthorne Bainbridge Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Power & Policy — Every Friday morning, look behind the curtains at local government, politics, candidates for office, taxation, school boards and more. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. What to Read Next {{hammer}} {{kicker}} {{title}} {{subhead}} {{byline}} Dec 31, 1969 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Big Bird Ted Cruz Support local journalism. Click here to learn more about the role the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund plays in Lancaster County and to make a tax-deductible donation.