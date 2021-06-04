When will Congress ever do what is morally right?

Why do Republicans continue to support Donald Trump? In my opinion, Trump — and many in his family and former Cabinet — are criminals.

Any member of Congress who voted against a complete investigation of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has no business serving in government. I believe they all should resign! Their actions prove to me that they want to destroy our democratic government. I believe they are failing to uphold their oaths of office and are doing the will of their party, not the people. All they seem to want is power and to make themselves rich.

Charles Roehm

21-year U.S. Army veteran

Penn Township