Get your COVID-19 shots. I got my two and have felt no side effects. I am a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in the Cuban missile crisis blockade, the biggest showdown this country ever had.

Since I am over 75, I received the first shots of the Moderna vaccine that were available at the Lebanon VA Medical Center.

I want to tell you: Don’t be afraid. It’s like any other shot. If you have second thoughts, do it not only for yourself, but for those around you. It’s free and available. Just do it.

I want to thank former President Donald Trump for his support for all veterans and President Joe Biden for his continued support and getting out the vaccine to all Americans.

We live in a great country and we will get through this and if you are over 18, I recommend going into the service. It is a great way for a young man or woman to mature and serve their country. I have.

Edgar M. Wright

Lititz