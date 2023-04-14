The writer of the April 8 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “America needs to return to God” errs fundamentally in assuming that religion should be central to education, business and politics.

I suggest he look up how many times the word “God” appears in the U.S. Constitution. The answer: zero.

One of several foundations of this country’s success is the separation of church and state that is further enshrined in the First Amendment. It protects everyone, including Christians. That is the foresight of the writers of these federal documents.

To argue for the Ten Commandments to be “in our schools, universities, courts, businesses, homes and hearts” means that the letter writer finds it OK to demean anyone who is not a Christian, including Jews and Muslims.

Civic instruction would help far more than posting religious edicts.

Guillaume de Syon

Lancaster