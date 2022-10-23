It’s a sad state of affairs when a person states he or she is a Christian and it becomes a political subject.

Christ himself expressed that we should separate church from state. To bypass the political implications of the term “Christian,” I choose to say that I’m a “Christ follower.” And I choose to live by the Ten Commandments given to us by God as best as I humanly can.

I remember that I am not my neighbor’s judge because he has a different opinion. I am here to love my neighbor as a person and treat my neighbor how I would like to be treated.

Janice Weber-Brown

Manheim Township