We’re all grateful for COVID-19 vaccines, for those who developed them and those who administer them. It does appear, however, that once again Pennsylvania has gotten ahead of itself.

The original schedule for administering the vaccine in Phase 1A was to vaccinate front-line medical workers and nursing home residents. The state recently changed the guidelines to include anyone over 65, regardless of health status. Therefore, those with preexisting conditions must compete with the healthy-over-65 group to get an appointment. According to the state Department of Health there aren’t enough vaccines to give to people with preexisting conditions. The new guidelines add thousands more people competing for those shots originally reserved for those with preexisting conditions.

Robert Cooper

Millersville