I have been trying for over three weeks to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine. News reports tell you to make phone calls to the providers. When you make a phone call, the automated voicemail tells you not to call them, because you must use their website.

Some people do not have computers, and my computer is not in the best of condition. I have problems accessing websites.

I am not going to travel to Hummelstown or Bethlehem or Philadelphia or anywhere else not in the Lancaster area to get a vaccine. I know a lot of other people feel the same.

Seniors need help getting vaccinated. Who is going to help us? And when? Soon, I hope!

Fran Spangler

Lancaster

Editor’s note: As LNP | LancasterOnline has reported, the Lancaster County Office of Aging wants to hear from homebound seniors 65 and older or those who have issues accessing the internet. Please call 717-299-7979 to be included in the agency's COVID-19 vaccination efforts.