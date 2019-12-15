In December 1996, my wife and I purchased our home in Lancaster. Since doing so, we have paid annual property taxes, which are $1,905.34 for 2019.
Having no knowledge of the exact amount of school tax we have paid since 1996, I estimate having paid $24,000, estimating the yearly tax at $1,000 per year, though it has certainly increased since 1996.
It’s not that I’m opposed to contributing to the funding of an education system that has benefited our three children and depends on taxes, which are consistently increasing.
Being retired, living on Social Security and having $29,000 remaining on our mortgage, why can’t seniors like ourselves receive consideration regarding the amount of taxes we must continue to pay as long as we live in our home? Taking into account the increased cost of living along with the cost of upkeep on our home (to ensure its property value), the cost of said taxes is a hardship on seniors, especially to those who might have lost their significant other and that income.
Taking into account the contributions of our seniors — including raising children, who are now adults, with families of their own — consideration should be given to ensure that they may remain in their homes to live out their remaining years in peace and comfort.
I appeal to our state Legislature to take on this issue, a view I am sure is shared by many other senior citizens in our community.
Robert Monzon
Lancaster