This is in response to the June 12 letter, “Not everyone should get stimulus,” in which the writer expressed the feeling that seniors living in long-term care retirement facilities do not deserve to receive a stimulus check.

I assume she is referring to seniors living in skilled nursing care who are physically unable to participate in normal life situations. She states these seniors “have virtually no expenses.” How does she think these folks pay for their 24/7 ongoing medical care? Yes, most do receive some money from Medicare and Social Security, but this is a drop in the bucket when considering that the 2020 cost of skilled nursing care may amount to more than $12,000 per month.

These seniors may not participate in community life, but they probably enjoy being able to provide a little cash assistance for their families who help procure necessary items for them. Having the privilege of receiving long-term skilled care in one of our local retirement facilities requires a huge financial commitment for seniors and their families — far more than their Medicare or Social Security stipends provide.

It’s ludicrous to say this segment of our population doesn’t deserve or need a little extra financial assistance at this stage in their life. I can only hope this letter writer is financially secure enough to say, “If I ever need long-term skilled health care, I can easily pay $12,000 to $13,000 per month. Don’t bother to send me any extra assistance!”

A. H. Miller

Manheim Township