President Donald Trump has seemingly hampered voting rights for millions of U.S. citizens in this presidential election year.

His administration accomplished this by installing a postmaster general who made new rules about United States Postal Service overtime and removed numerous mail sorting machines — which are needed to process mail-in ballots in an efficient manner. These disgusting actions, seemingly to help Trump in the presidential election, are disgraceful.

The Postal Service changes also potentially endanger the life and health of senior citizens and those with chronic health issues during the COVID-19 pandemic. They might choose not to trust the Postal Service to deliver their ballot in a timely matter. Now they may need to stand in line at voting locations with others who might carry the novel coronavirus. These circumstances will be very stressful.

In my view, Trump’s lack of sufficient action in January and February is much of the reason we have over 170,000 deaths in the United States. Trump seemingly still has no idea of the danger and he has no plan.

What is wrong with the U.S. Senate? Its members, like the House of Representatives, are elected to take care of all the U.S. citizens, not just Trump. Why do they allow Trump to violate the Constitution of the United States? Why do they allow him to seemingly try to fix the election in his favor? If Trump is allowed to continue on his path, he will become the newest dictator on Earth. Our democracy and our life will disappear. May God have mercy on us!

Jim Hamaker

Lancaster