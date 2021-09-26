Kudos to the senior living communities in the area that are now requiring staff vaccination against COVID-19. For some, this followed quickly on the heels of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health mandating the same. For others, it followed the Biden administration’s recent vaccination mandate for long-term care facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding.

How could this have taken so long? How can someone enter the health care profession to care for the sick, the frail and the elderly — and then resist vaccination that helps to protect not only themselves, their family and friends, but also those they have dedicated their professional lives to? How could their employers do otherwise but mandate vaccinations?

I hope the other senior living communities consider their sacred duty, as well. Do not be conflicted by the shortage of staffing in our area. Stop the musical chairs game that took place when Lancaster General Health did the right thing, and some of its staff members went to facilities with less-stringent policies.

If you stick together and maintain the promise you made to those you serve, I believe that most staff members will comply. In my view, those with medical or religious exemptions should be reassigned to jobs that put them in the least contact possible with patients and the elderly.

In years past, potential residents searching for senior facilities attended presentations that showed how the community provided holistically for their well-being with fitness programs, lifelong learning and high ratings on Medicare.gov. Future potential residents will be asking the more difficult questions regarding the staff caring for them or their loved ones.

Do the right thing. Heed the Biden administration’s vaccination mandate. Your future, as well as that of your residents, depends on it.

Marian Caroselli

West Lampeter Township