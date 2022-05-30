Thanks to the Lancaster County Office of Aging — especially Lisa Paulson, Pat Fellenbaum and other organizers/volunteers — for conducting the recent Lancaster Senior Games.
Many, many seniors (55 and over) had fun competing and interacting in the 50 or more well-planned sports activities for a whole week. The games were great!
Bob Diller
Mount Joy
Frank and Jean Geiger
Manheim Township
Tom Huber
Manheim Township
Dave and Sue Martin
Manheim Township
Don and Linda Yabiku
Landisville
Jack and Sandy Neal
East Hempfield Township