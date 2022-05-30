Thanks to the Lancaster County Office of Aging — especially Lisa Paulson, Pat Fellenbaum and other organizers/volunteers — for conducting the recent Lancaster Senior Games.

Many, many seniors (55 and over) had fun competing and interacting in the 50 or more well-planned sports activities for a whole week. The games were great!

Bob Diller

Mount Joy

Frank and Jean Geiger

Manheim Township

Tom Huber

Manheim Township

Dave and Sue Martin

Manheim Township

Don and Linda Yabiku

Landisville

Jack and Sandy Neal

East Hempfield Township