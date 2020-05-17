I have written to Gov. Tom Wolf online about his economic and social shutdown orders. In reply, I received a form letter.

Wolf says his stay-at-home order extension to June 4 is evidence-based, yet provides little. Wolf’s orders are adversely affecting millions of Pennsylvanians and bankrupting small businesses.

COVID-19 data in the past month show the vast majority of infections are in people who stay shuttered inside. In Pennsylvania, over 2,000 of the fatalities have been in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. In my view, Gov. Wolf’s orders exacerbated the problem.

I am a senior with a comorbidity, but I became educated about the novel coronavirus facts. I am now firmly in favor of reopening Pennsylvania’s economy.

The governor, however, has seemingly refused to address the coronavirus evidence as it emerges, which undermines his credibility. The governor moved the goal posts from flattening the curve (preventing hospitals from being overrun) to saving lives. Now I’m hearing from some that Wolf’s draconian orders are needed to keep people from getting sick and going to the hospital.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

How will opening the economy for those under 65 put seniors in nursing homes at a higher risk? Or seniors like myself, who live at home? I don’t believe anyone can point to the science behind Wolf arbitrarily changing the criteria from its original purpose. The governor seems to be ignoring those questions.

We need to have an honest and open debate with all the evidence, but so far Gov. Wolf has tabled that discussion. Why?

Wayne Applegate

Downingtown