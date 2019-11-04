I am a concerned senior who feels my age is being used against me and many other seniors who want a part-time job to help make ends meet.
I am writing this letter to the community of Lancaster County. My wife and I have lived and worked here most of my adult life.
We have always given back to the community, and I served our country.
Being retired and still very active for my age, I want to work part time to have a little extra income to make our life a little easier.
I have applied and interviewed for eight different job openings that I more than qualify for. I have the experience to do the job.
I have been told after interviews that they would be in touch with me to do the drug test — the final part before you go to work.
If I am more than qualified, and if the positions are still open where I interviewed, I feel the only reason I have not been offered any of the job openings that I applied and qualified for with each company is that they looked at my birthday and figured I was too old and they wouldn’t get their money’s worth out of me.
Most seniors are more productive than most of the younger generations, as we have been taught to give your employer what he is paying you to do.
Joseph Kushner
Manheim