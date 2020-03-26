I read with disappointment the March 21 front-page headline “Shutdown pushback.” Too many people will read the headline and it will reinforce their frustrations. Instead, we should be reinforcing the message from local, state, federal and global officials — the threat of this novel coronavirus is very real, and without containment there will be more deaths. Our hospital systems are stressed and already running out of supplies. I understand the desire of journalists to report all sides, but this should not be on the front page.

As a family with health care workers, we see the dedication — but also the fear that people aren’t heeding the seriousness of this outbreak. Any one of us can be next, and your headline reinforces defiance.

George Philippopoulos

Reinholds