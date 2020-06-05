I wish to thank the staff and remarkable angel nurses who care for our mother/gramma at St. Anne's Retirement Community. It is their selfless giving and joyful spirit that make them true crusaders and our amazing heroes.

We have been able to “window visit” with Mom and enjoy seeing her during this troubling time. At her side is a caretaker who is her guide when we visit. Although Mom is managing well for her 97 years, it’s comforting to see her guide helping to interpret our wishes.

Many thanks and also air hugs to all the many at St. Anne’s who make possible the great environment our mother/gramma is afforded daily. Mom is truly blessed to be in your loving care.

SandraLee Gingrich

Lancaster Township