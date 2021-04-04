I wish send out a “thank you” to Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home for its complete, compassionate care of my mother’s services.

Of the many first responders, I consider them to be my heroes.

Some may take a funeral director’s services for granted, but how can that be? These individuals are truly remarkable! They attend to every issue during a time of darkness for families who have lost a loved one.

They help to cushion our grieving and take care of so many details we may not see at the time. Thanks to these wonderful, thoughtful individuals who serve us and our many precious relatives in their end of life. May they know how very much they are appreciated!

SandraLee Gingrich

Lancaster