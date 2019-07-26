At a campaign rally in Greenville, South Carolina, President Donald Trump had the crowd of people shouting, “Send her back!”
The crowd was referring specifically to U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar. Trump has criticized Omar and three other Democratic House members — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley — who were elected to their first terms in Congress by people from their own states. So doesn’t that chant debase our own system of electing representatives?
There were women in the audience with signs that said “Women for Trump.” They were among those shouting, “Send her back.” Send her back to where? Omar and the other House members are citizens of the United States.
Maybe they meant send them back to the year 1919, when women were not allowed to vote. A time when women didn’t have a voice.
Or maybe they meant send them back to the year 1955, when anyone said to have colored skin could not sit in the front of the bus.
I really don’t want to go back there; I want to go forward. I believe these elected women point to our future where all people are treated as equal and no one of power can think that they are better than someone different from them.
Joyce Scherer
York