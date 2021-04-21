Because of their frequency in our political discourse, I call out two illegitimate ploys of argumentation. I designate them with these nicknames: “You Hate!” and “What About?” They both belong on the intellectual trash heap of history.

Just as democracy requires tacit acceptance of specific norms — such as the peaceful transfer of office — so does logic have comparable rules. To violate these principles of critical thinking is to commit a fallacy.

Both “You Hate!” and “What About?” indulge the fallacy of diverting from the issue to obscure truth.

“You Hate!” is also a form of ad hominem, attacking an opponent’s character rather than addressing the issue.

“What About?” — in going off-topic — nullifies accountability and blurs all moral distinctions.

People can be held accountable, without hating them. And the moral duplicity of “What About?” is that if one instance is wrong, both are. As we were taught, two wrongs do not make a right.

These two nefarious fallacies generally appear on stage when culpability is greatest and the defense is weakest. With reality beginning to close in — and paralyzed by distrust in rationality —some seem desperate to contrive rationalizations in order to offset real evidence.

A person who ignores the rules of logic is likely to overstep the bounds of the Constitution and promote a Big Lie. For the sake of civility, logic matters.

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown