Concerning the Rocky Springs carousel debacle detailed in the March 8 LNP | LancasterOnline “Lancaster Watchdog” column (“Efforts to bring new life to carousel remain tangled”), I suggest that the carousel be turned over to Morphy Auctions to be sold by the piece or whole.

I also suggest that two-thirds of the proceeds go to early education programs and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the like.

If you disagree with the idea, at least don’t wait another 20-plus years to reach a decision.

It’s time to grab the ring and make sense of going around and around with no particular place to go.

I was originally thinking that the carousel should be placed in the Oval Office, but then somebody might fall off and get a boo-boo!

David Welden

Warwick Township