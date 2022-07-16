Boycott Penn Cinema. I have always enjoyed going to the cinema, but now things have changed. It seems that Penn Cinema caved to pressure from the left and its fear of free speech in canceling showings of the film “The Return of the American Patriot.”

I really hope those who run Penn Cinema can come to their senses and reverse this decision, but, as a man who loves freedom, I must ask other free people of Lancaster County to join me in sending a clear message to the theater.

We are the majority — choose wisely. As my favorite president once said, “Go woke and go broke.”

Gary Long

Manheim Township